Ananya Panday's grandmother passes away; Neelam Kothari, Samir Soni and others arrive to pay last respects

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday's mother, Snehlata passed away on Saturday (July 10). She was 85.
Chunky Panday, wife Bhavna Pandey and daughter Ananya along with several other celebs arrived at Snehlata Panday's residence to pay their last respects.
Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, actress Neelam Kothari, Samir Soni, and Deanne Pandey were also papped outside the residence.
On Women's Day, Ananya had shared a picture with her grandmother and spoke about her influence on her life.
"The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes. my Dadi and Nani - happy Women’s day to my best. and happy Women’s day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you I love you guys u rock," she wrote.
On her grandmother’s birthday in 2019, Ananya had shared an adorable video featuring Snehlata Pandey.
The actress had penned a birthday wish for her dadi and posted a video of her shaking a leg to the 'Jawani song' from 'Student Of The Year 2'.
