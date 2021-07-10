Ananya Panday's grandmother passes away; Neelam Kothari, Samir Soni and others arrive to pay last respects

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday's mother, Snehlata passed away on Saturday (July 10). She was 85.

Chunky Panday, wife Bhavna Pandey and daughter Ananya along with several other celebs arrived at Snehlata Panday's residence to pay their last respects.

Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, actress Neelam Kothari, Samir Soni, and Deanne Pandey were also papped outside the residence.