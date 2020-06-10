Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna receives gang rape threat by a woman on Instagram

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey's cousin Alanna, who has a massive following on Instagram, has revealed that she recently received a rape threat by a woman for posing in a bikini. The 24-year-old model took to the photo-sharing app to share a note about the shocking incident.
Fitness expert Deanne Panday's daughter Alanna shared a note that read: "I’ve had a women comment on my post saying I deserve to be gang raped because I posted a picture in a bikini.She then tagged my mother and father in the comment to make sure that they saw it too. I wish I had a screenshot but I was so shaken when I saw it I blocked her immediately and Instagram deleted the comment. When I went to her profile to block her I saw that she was married and had a daughter a little younger than me. I don’t understand how you can wish that upon someone else’s child."
She added in the caption: "This happened months ago, I wish I had spoken about it sooner, but waking up and reading things like this just became normal to me-it’s an everyday part of my life. Here’s 1% of what I have to wake up and read everyday."
Chunky Panday's sister-in-law Deanne took to the comments section and revealed that the same woman has been leaving nasty comments on all her posts. She also said that the woman had messaged her several times. She commented, "This is the same person who sent me messages saying I am bringing up my daughter in the wrong way and I should be ashamed .. that you are influenced by Bollywood so that’s why you wear less clothes.She also said you have no assets .. so you wear these clothes for attention.She said a lot more as it’s all on your previous Instagram post .. her nasty comments."
Alanna's followers and Bollywood celebrities hailed her for taking a stand against cyber bullying and hitting back at trolls. Actress Bipasha Basu commented, "It’s your life ... your choice. No one in the world can dicttate ,what one should do. It’s sad and unfortunate that ppluse social media which was made to communicate and connect humanity.... now it’s used as a weapon of inhuman hatred. These ppl must be sad, pathetic, envious, lacking respect for self and others . You shine on girl @alannapanday . Don’t let. Don’t let these cyber bullies bother you at all. Sending you love."
Former beauty queen and actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi wrote, "Our thoughts and our actions only hold up a mirror to our owwn adequacies Alanna. People who project bitter and vile emootions don’t really have any self love for themselves, muchless try to find it in them to admire or find any good in others. Your blessed and your beautiful. Say a prayer for ththe crazies, and move on."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)