Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna receives gang rape threat by a woman on Instagram

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey's cousin Alanna, who has a massive following on Instagram, has revealed that she recently received a rape threat by a woman for posing in a bikini. The 24-year-old model took to the photo-sharing app to share a note about the shocking incident.

Fitness expert Deanne Panday's daughter Alanna shared a note that read: "I’ve had a women comment on my post saying I deserve to be gang raped because I posted a picture in a bikini.She then tagged my mother and father in the comment to make sure that they saw it too. I wish I had a screenshot but I was so shaken when I saw it I blocked her immediately and Instagram deleted the comment. When I went to her profile to block her I saw that she was married and had a daughter a little younger than me. I don’t understand how you can wish that upon someone else’s child."

She added in the caption: "This happened months ago, I wish I had spoken about it sooner, but waking up and reading things like this just became normal to me-it’s an everyday part of my life. Here’s 1% of what I have to wake up and read everyday."