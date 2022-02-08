Ananya Panday will make you look twice at her stunning pictures wearing a strapless top and jeans

Ananya Panday's style is very unique and trendy. The actress is always ready with a look for all the events that come her way. Recently, she took the excitement to her social media posing a glamorous look.

Ananya Panday takes up a fashion that suits her in a very apt way. The actress has been on a promotional tour of 'Gehraiyaan' and she has worn a white corset top which is paired with blue denim and pink heels.

She expressed her excitement in the caption and wrote - Can’t believe only 3 days to go for #Gehraiyaan #GehraiyaanOnPrime 11th Feb.

Ananya will be seen in a whole new character in 'Gehraiyaan'. The actress had always seemed very excited to bring her work. The audience are equally excited about the release of the film.

This is the first collaboration of Ananya Panday with Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa with 'Gehraiyaan'. the film releases on 11 February.

Apart from that, Ananya is all set to make her pan India debut with 'Liger' alongside Vijay Deverakonda and she is also going to start her prep for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' which is again with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 02:52 PM IST