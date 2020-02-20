Ananya Panday to star in her first pan-India project with Vijay Deverakonda

We were amongst the first ones to tell you that the makers of Vijay Deverakonda's new film were keen to get Ananya Panday on board for the same. While the rumours have been riff for some time now, Ananya was tight-lipped about it. Director Puri Jagannath has now made it official. He took to Twitter to share a handful of photos from the sets.

"Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 Having fun directing this cool venture," he wrote. The photos have Ananya bonding with Vijay and the team as they also undergo a script-reading session.