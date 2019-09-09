Ananya Panday teases 'sweet revenge', as 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' wraps Lucknow schedule

New Delhi: The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' team wrapped up shooting their Lucknow schedule on Saturday and it was as 'sweet' as it could get! Newbie Ananya Panday who will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar fell prey to a cake smash when her co-actor Kartik gave her a sweet facial post their Lucknow schedule wrap-up on Saturday.

The 20-year old shared the clip on her Instagram of the same and wrote, "Revenge never tasted sweeter Kartik Aaryan." Ananya thanked Lucknow where she had been shooting for a while and added, "Thank u Lucknow for all the traditional food and so much love." The team completed shooting earlier in the day and actor Aparshakti Khurrana, shared the pictures from the sets along with his hairstylist, make-up artist and personal assistant.