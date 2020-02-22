Ananya Panday sports Kim Kardashian-inspired look in latest Instagram pic

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress Ananya Panday has recently announced her pan-India project opposite Vijay Devarakonda. The actress, on Friday, shared a few stunning pictures of herself on Instagram, channelling her inner Kardashian.
In the pictures, Ananya Panday can be seen clad in an athleisure ensemble as she flaunts her sexy midriff. The chirpy beauty, however, gave the outfit a 'Kim Kardashian' twist by completing her look with a pair of strappy black heels. The athleisure with heels ensemble has become a signature style statement of American media personality Kim Kardashian. Ananya absolutelty nailed the look and it can be the perfect outfit inspo for a Saturday night out.
On the work front, Ananya Panday will be starring opposite 'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda for a pan-India film co-produced by Karan Johar.
'The Student of the Year 2' actor broke the news through her Instagram account as she shared a series of pictures featuring Vijay Deverakonda, director Puri Jagannadh, and producer Charmme Kaur.
Sharing a few candid snaps from a script-reading session for their untitled project, the actor wrote, "Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film with our director @purijagannadh Producers @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #PCfilm Welcoming Mr. Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda to Bollywood #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakond."
In the photos, the two actors seemed to be bonding well as they looked engrossed in going through their scripts. Both were seen in casual attires for the session.
Moreover, Ananya, who recently picked the Filmfare Best Debut Actress award for Student of the Year 2, was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She is also working on Ali Abbas Zafar's production Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter.
Inputs from ANI
