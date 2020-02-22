Ananya Panday sports Kim Kardashian-inspired look in latest Instagram pic

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress Ananya Panday has recently announced her pan-India project opposite Vijay Devarakonda. The actress, on Friday, shared a few stunning pictures of herself on Instagram, channelling her inner Kardashian.

In the pictures, Ananya Panday can be seen clad in an athleisure ensemble as she flaunts her sexy midriff. The chirpy beauty, however, gave the outfit a 'Kim Kardashian' twist by completing her look with a pair of strappy black heels. The athleisure with heels ensemble has become a signature style statement of American media personality Kim Kardashian. Ananya absolutelty nailed the look and it can be the perfect outfit inspo for a Saturday night out.