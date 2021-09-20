Ananya Panday sizzles in a sexy three-piece orange bikini; see photos from her exotic Maldives vacay

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is currently enjoying an exotic vacation at the Maldives, shared stunning bikini pictures of herself on Sunday.

On Instagram, Ananya posted a couple of pictures in a three-piece orange bikini as she sat on a pink floating flamingo.

The actress' pictures have managed to raise the temperatures on the gram in the comments section as she put an apt caption to go with the post. "Glamingo," she captioned her post.

Moments after Ananya posted the pictures, fans and industry friends flooded the comments section and praised the actress.

In an earlier post, the actress shared a picture of herself in a black bikini. Ananya seemed to be posing inside her room during her vacation in the Maldives, as she captioned her selfie, "Hot mess".

Ananya tied her long, flowy hair and let her eyes do all the talking.

On the work front, Ananya has a film with Vijay Deverakonda titled "Liger" and Shakun Batra's directorial next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She has also teamed up with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav for Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby's new film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti, the upcoming project is touted as a coming of 'digital' age story of three friends in the city of Bombay.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:00 PM IST