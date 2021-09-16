e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court allows Telangana government to permit 'symbolic' immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar Lake
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:17 PM IST

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav team up for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'; first look out

Excited to be a part of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', the star cast took to their respective social media handles and shared the first official poster of the film
ANI
Advertisement

Actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav will be seen sharing screen space in Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby's new film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti, the upcoming project is touted as a coming of 'digital' age story of three friends in the city of Bombay.

Excited to be a part of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', the star cast took to their respective social media handles and shared the first official poster of the film.

"Find your Friends and you won't need followers," Ananya captioned the poster, wherein she and Siddhant can be seen posing for a selfie being taken by Adarsh.

Apart from the poster, the makers of the film also unveiled a video of the characters chilling with each other.

With 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', Arjun Varain Singh is marking his directorial debut. The movie is scheduled to release in 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

‘I would probably change the way I said’: Ananya Panday revisits Siddhant Chaturvedi’s dig at...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:17 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal