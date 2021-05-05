Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan turn down the role of a 'condom tester'; makers rope in Rakul Preet Singh

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has reportedly signed a film with Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP which is a direct-to-digital project.

In the quirky social drama, the actress will play the role of a condom tester.

However, it is learnt that Rakul was not the first choice for the yet-to-be-titled film which is set to go on floors once the COVID-19 situation returns to normalcy.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the role was first offered to Sara Ali Khan. But she refused to do the film after the narration, saying that she won't be able to do the role of a sexecutive.

Before the film landed on Rakul's lap, it was also pitched to Ananya Panday, who also let it pass. Reportedly, Ananya and her team felt that the concept and the role was too bold for her.

Meanwhile, Rakul has also been roped in as the leading lady in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Doctor G. To be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, this film is a campus comedy-drama where the main protagonist will be seen playing a doctor.

Besides that, she will also be seen in films like Thank God and MayDay.

On the other hand, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The filming of the movie started in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of Atrangi Re with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble.

Ananyawill be seen in the film Liger. The film that will be released in Hindi and Tamil also features Vijay Deverakonda. Her upcoming projects even include Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled film in which Ananya will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.