Ananya Panday reveals how her parents reacted after watching her intimate scenes in 'Gehraiyaan'

Actress Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Karan Johar’s production venture, 'Student of the Year 2', has once again collaborated with him for 'Gehraiyaan'.

The film, which has been directed by Shakun Batra, also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

The actress, in an interview with a leading portal, was asked about how her family would react to her intimate scenes in her upcoming movie.

Replying to the question, Ananya said that her mother reads all the scripts that come her way but her dad doesn't want to be told about it that is why she is quite excited to see their reaction.

She added that her parents are her biggest cheerleaders and critics and that she is hoping her sister Rysa, who is very hard to please, would like the film too.

'Gehraiyaan' is based on modern-day relationships and infidelity. The film has several intimate scenes between the characters.

For authenticity in the movie, there was an intimacy director, who worked with the cast. "Intimacy director Dar Gai was onboard to make the actors feel comfortable" said Shakun Batra, stated news agency PTI.

Talking about intimate scenes, the director said, "There is a procedure...I thought we should adapt those things. My attempt was to design a system where everyone is comfortable. In this entire film, whenever we had a crew, like a cameraman, we wanted to understand their outlook towards intimacy."

'Gehraiyaan' is set to premiere on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

