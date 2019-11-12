Ananya Panday reveals 'Bigg Boss' and 'Splitsvilla' are her guilty pleasure

Actress Ananya Panday who made her debut with the film Student Of The Year 2 earlier this year is now gearing up for the release of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also features Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress will then be seen in the film Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.

Recently, while talking to Brides Today, the actress spoke about what she likes apart from shooting. Talking about television shows and sitcoms she likes, she said, “I can re-watch episodes of Gossip Girl or Friends. Reality shows like Bigg Boss or Splitsvilla are my guilty pleasures.”

Ananya Panday has always been vocal about her love for Hindi cinema and how she loves watching movies. When asked to list her favourites, she said, “Growing up, I mostly watched Hindi movies, so Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; later, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.”