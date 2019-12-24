Ananya Panday makes hot chocolate for best friend Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have known each other all their lives ever since they were toddlers and have been the best of friends along with Suhana Khan. The trio is seen hanging out together whenever all of them are in town. Giving us major best friend goals, Ananya Panday’s gesture for Shanaya Kapoor is sure to win your heart.

Before heading for an event, Ananya Panday put her chef hat on and made a nice cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows for bestie, Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya took to her Instagram to share the picture while Ananya Panday reposted it. Just when we thought that these two couldn’t get any cuter, they go ahead and do this! Take a look at the picture Shanaya shared.