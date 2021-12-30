Ananya Panday gives a glimpse of her wildlife trip to Ranthambore National Park; see photos

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is spending the year-end with a wildlife trip. The 'Liger' actress recently jetted off to Rajasthan to celebrate the New Year.

On Thursday, Ananya gave a glimpse of her vacation on Instagram.

Ananya shared several photos and videos on the photo-sharing app as she went on a jungle safari in Ranthambore National Park.

She showed her fans that she spotted a deer and crocodiles as she went about exploring the jungle.

Ananya also shared a stunning photo of herself in which shean be seen sitting in front of a bonfire.

Take a look at her posts here:

The actress, who is quite active on social media, often treats her fans and followers with photos and videos from her daily life. She has over 20.6 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' that also stars Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. The teaser of the film, which was released recently, garnered praises from all quarters.

She will also be seen in 'Liger' along with Vijay Devakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 05:12 PM IST