Ananya Panday gets a special gift from friend Aryan Khan's mother Gauri

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Mumbai drugs-on-the-cruise case that involved superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, recently received a gift from his mother Gauri.

The gift was a customised artwork featuring a portrait of Ananya. “Thank you, Gauri Aunty for making this for me,” Ananya captioned the image while sharing it on her Instagram stories.

Advertisement

For those unversed, Ananya was summoned by the NCB and during the questioning, the actress denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who was then lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.

She also said that she never consumed drugs.

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources had told ANI.

"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs," sources added.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra's ‘Gehraiyaan’, which will show her in a completely new avatar as 'Tia'. She will also be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya also has 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed and written by Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' features Deverakonda in the lead role. The film is about a slumdog of Mumbai streets becoming a champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport. Ramya Krishnan features as Vijay's mother, while Ronit Roy is seen as his coach.

Touted to be one of the biggest action extravaganzas in India, 'Liger' also features boxing legend, Mike Tyson.

The upcoming sports drama is produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, and Jagannadh.

The film is slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on August 25, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:19 PM IST