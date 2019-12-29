Ananya Panday enjoys some pool time wearing a white mesh dress and neon bikini

The vacation mode is on for Ananya Panday. Just a day ago, the actress wrapped up Khaali Peeli schedule which meant it was the last working day of the year. After debuting this year in Student Of The Year 2 and starring in Pati Patni Aur Woh, the young star has taken off to Alibaug for a much-needed break.

Ananya Panday, on Saturday, shared a series of photos from her trip to Alibaug. Enjoying some pool time, Ananya is seen sitting on a white unicorn tube and is wearing a white dress. “it’s all rainbows and unicorns for me ???? ???????? (w @deeyashroff @anisa_tapia @zaraheeramaneck) #thankyou2019,” she captioned the photos.