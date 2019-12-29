Ananya Panday enjoys some pool time wearing a white mesh dress and neon bikini

The vacation mode is on for Ananya Panday. Just a day ago, the actress wrapped up Khaali Peeli schedule which meant it was the last working day of the year. After debuting this year in Student Of The Year 2 and starring in Pati Patni Aur Woh, the young star has taken off to Alibaug for a much-needed break.
Ananya Panday, on Saturday, shared a series of photos from her trip to Alibaug. Enjoying some pool time, Ananya is seen sitting on a white unicorn tube and is wearing a white dress. “it’s all rainbows and unicorns for me ???? ???????? (w @deeyashroff @anisa_tapia @zaraheeramaneck) #thankyou2019,” she captioned the photos.
On the work front, Ananya Panday will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which is all set to release in 2020 and Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)