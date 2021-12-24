Ananya Panday channels her inner foodie as she enjoys French fries; Ishaan Khatter reacts to her photo

Channelising her inner foodie, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday on Friday shared a picture of herself and expressed her love for French fries.

The 'Student of the Year 2' actor took to Instagram to share a photo, which sees her seated on a chair and enjoying some fries. She also penned a hilarious caption along with her picture.

"I just want a bouquet of French fries," she wrote.

In the photo, Ananya can be seen clad in a red tank top and black leather pants. Take a look at her post here:

Moments after she shared the post, her rumoured boyfriend, actor Ishaan Khatter liked it. Reacting to the post, producer Tanuj Garg said, “The truffle ones.”

The actress, who is quite active on social media, often treats her fans and followers with photos and videos from her daily life. She has over 20.6 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' that also stars Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. The teaser of the film, which was released recently, garnered praises from all quarters.

She will also be seen in 'Liger' along with Vijay Devakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 03:24 PM IST