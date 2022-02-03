Ananya Panday asks fans to guess what Deepika Padukone is doing in hilarious 'Gehraiyaan' BTS photo

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has currently been riding the high horse with her upcoming release 'Gehraiyaan'. On Thursday, Ananya took to her social media reposting hilarious BTS from the sets of the shoot, featuring Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa, which were originally posted by director Shakun Batra.

In one video, she can be seen swimming with the title track of 'Gehraiyaan' playing in the background.

In another clip, she is seen goofing around with Deepika and Dhairya Karwa. Along with the BTS picture, Ananya asked fans to guess what Deepika is doing.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ananya is currently gearing up for 'Gehraiyaan'. She also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Liger' in the pipeline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Ananya Panday reveals how her parents reacted after watching her intimate scenes in 'Gehraiyaan'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 08:17 PM IST