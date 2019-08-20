Anand Mahindra shares video of New Yorker dancing to Bollywood hits

Mumbai: A video of an American dancing on the tunes of Bollywood numbers on the streets of New York City caught the eye of Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, who had a great laugh looking at it.

Mahindra then took to Twitter to share the video of the man dancing to the beats of "Choli ke peeche kya hai", the title track of "Dhoom 2", "Sheila ki jawaani", "Bole Chudiyan" and the Punjabi song "Tunak tunak tun".

"At least the next time I'm in Manhattan I won't be alone if I start doing Bollywood dance moves on the street! ?? A great 'Sunday laugh' video," Mahindra captioned the video.