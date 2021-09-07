Anand Ahuja has a typical husband reaction as Sonam Kapoor stands on Rs 18 lakh sofa to pose for a mag cover

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently featured on the cover of an architecture magazine. The photo in question features the fashionista standing on a sofa wearing a printed dress and black boots. The cover has been shot as Sonam and Anand’s home and office giving readers a sneak peek on its interiors and décor.

Sonam captioned the image as, “At first, I was nervous about opening up our home and office, but I quickly realised I was in great hands. I’m now thrilled and excited to share these images of our beloved spaces presented beautifully by @archdigestindia / @archdigest on their September-October Style issue which will be on stands next week! It was a pleasure working with this incredible team!”

While Sonam looks stunning on the cover, it is Anand’s comment on Instagram is that of a typical husband.

He wrote, “This picture will always come to my mind whenever I sit on that couch now.”

Not to mention, the sofa reportedly costs around Rs 18 lakh.

He further added, “PS let’s see what happens when I copy this pose.”

Anand and Sonam got married in 2018.

Meanwhile, Sonam has completed shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Blind’. The action-thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

This is the first time that Sonam will be seen portraying a visually-impaired girl. The actress spent considerable time regularly with director Shome to understand the role, so it was easy to get into the skin of her character.

The film's cast also include seasoned actors like Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.

‘Blind’ is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Prince Nahar and Sachin Nahar of RV Motion, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:36 AM IST