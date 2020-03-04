'An artist has no religion or caste': ‘Lagaan’ actor Yashpal Sharma with message of unity in divisive times

There has been an unprecedented rise in artists (Bollywood actors) taking a stance over issues that have brought the nation to a standstill. Be it riots, violence, rapes, or the recent health scare coronavirus, our film fraternity has been on the forefront to opine on all of it.

Reacting to the chaos around Citizenship Amendment Act and a nationwide National Register of Citizens, ‘Lagaan’ actor Yashpal Sharma stated that artistes have no religion or caste.