An Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana feels blessed to shoot in London for the first time in his career

Young Bollywood star and the poster boy of content cinema in India, Ayushmann Khurrana is thrilled to be shooting in London for the first time in his career.

Ayushmann is in UK to shoot for his next, 'An Action Hero', which is being produced by Aanand L. Rai. Debutant director Anirudh Iyer is directing this zany film that will see Ayushmann play the role of an action star who has to indulge in real-life action to save the day.

Ayushmann reveals that a film like 'An Action Hero' needed to be mounted big and, thus, shooting in London was essential. He says, “This is the first time that I will be shooting in London ﻿and I’m quite excited to explore and see the beauty of the country from close quarters. 'An Action Hero' is mounted at a scale that deserves to be shot in big locations. So, while we will film in some gorgeous places of India, we will also shoot at some really breath-taking places in the United Kingdom which I’m sure the audiences will love to see on the big screen.“

Ayushmann thanks his profession for enabling him to visit new and exciting locations of the world.

The star says, “We actors are blessed because our profession takes us to remarkable places, makes us meet and collaborate with incredible people and also helps us make fantastical memories. Through the course of my career, I have always loved to travel to new places and thankfully I have been presented with opportunities that allow me to travel to so many beautiful locations in the world.”

Ayushmann’s slate of films also include Anubhav Sinha’s 'Anek' and Anubhuti Kashyap’s 'Doctor G'.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:10 PM IST