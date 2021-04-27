Amyra Dastur: Thanks to OTT, people don't get work because of their last name

Actress Amyra Dastur says with the advent of OTT, the casting game has changed in showbiz. She feels people are now bagging projects because of their talent and not necessarily because of family connections.

"I feel like OTT has changed the game in casting. The audience also knows that people are being cast because of skill and not last name," Amyra told IANS.

Amyra adds that the digital space has also given directors and writers a chance to showcase their talent.

"More than actors, I feel OTT has been a breakout for directors and writers. Any good show has done well because of the writers. It is easy for us, actors, as we get lines but the writers have to write everything and people are seeing that. OTT has given us some of India's greatest writers today," she says.

Amyra worked in the international martial arts drama Kung Fu Yoga starring Jackie Chan, besides Bollywood projects such as Prassthanam, Made In China, Mr X, Judgementall Hai Kya and, more recently, Koi Jaane Na.

In the OTT space, she has been a part of the web series Tandav.

The actress recently also worked in the music video Wah ji wah. Talking about the same, she says that she loved the vibe of the song and said yes to it instantly.

"I loved the song the minute I heard it. It is fantastic and a different concept. It's got a beat and is not a typical heartbreak song. You can dance to it and that pushed me to say yes. The different concept, and the way it has been made, made me say yes," she says.

The song has been sung by Punjabi singer Gurnazar Chattha, who has also written the number.

The actress says that this is the right time for music videos, as people are stuck at home due to lockdown.

"At the end of the day, people want to see good content. We are in lockdown at home, we are stuck and the best thing to do is watching something on your phone or TV. Music makes you feel better, happier and changes your mood. Music is the best way to connect with someone. Music videos give us an opportunity to work as well," she says.