Amy Jackson shares a cute picture with son Andreas, calls him the ‘light of her life'

Amy Jackson embraced motherhood in September, with the arrival of her son Andreas. No other joy can be compared to this, and the actor certainly can’t get enough of her little one. Her Instagram handle is filled with adorable snaps of the baby, but who’s complaining?

Amy is presently living in Europe, with boyfriend George Panayiotou. Reportedly, the couple has decided to take their relationship to the next level next year. We hear they have locked Greece as the venue for their private wedding, although nothing is announced yet. They got engaged in Zambia on New Year’s Eve, and Amy later took to social media to announce the same.