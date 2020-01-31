Amy Jackson gives 'Baywatch' vibes in a hot red monokini

Ever since her baby boy Andreas has come home, Amy Jackson is on cloud nine. Her holidays with beau George Panayiotou are more special now, thanks to the little one. Amy's Instagram feed is full of super adorable pictures of her son, and we aren't complaining.

Right now, the three are chilling in Seychelles Island, East Africa. We saw glimpses of the gorgeous sea shore and the greens, in her earlier photos. In her latest upload, Amy hilariously points her life on and away from Instagram. After all, there are things that we do just for the 'gram', right? In one of the photos, Amy is dressed in a red bikini while she holds her son, dressed in red too. In the next picture, she leans on a tree and poses like a pro model, but the little one has disappeared! "real life VS insta life (and no, I didn’t just chuck AP into the sea)," she wrote. The real-life picture is no less beautiful, we say.