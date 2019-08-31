Amy Jackson celebrates a very Blue Baby Shower, reveals baby's name

Amy Jackson recently revealed she is expecting her first baby boy with fiance George Panayiotou and is excited to embrace motherhood. Amy and George have reportedly began dating since 2018. She shared photos and clips from her very dreamy baby shower. Filled with aesthetic colors, flowers and decoration the theme for the celebration of pastel colors, even the cake and treats at the occasion were mostly blue.

Amy shared pictures from the baby shower on instagram and captioned it as, "The Baby Shower of Dreams by the fabulous @_alexandra_pisani & @corinthialondon team✨The most beautiful afternoon celebrating my Baby Boy with best friends and Family. He’s one lucky boy to have so many amazing women in his life � Thankyou for the STUNNING flower arrangements @byappointmentonlydesign ✨� Feeling very blessed �� Memories to last a lifetime shot by @milliepilkingtonphotography (sic)."

In the picture Amy looks gorgeous as ever in the light blue dress faulting her baby bump. She can be seen glowing and smiling for the camera as she celebrates among family and friend. Take a look: