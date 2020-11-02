Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol welcome baby boy

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband, radio jockey Anmol became parents to a baby boy on Sunday, according to her spokesperson.
The actor's spokesperson said both, Rao and the baby, were healthy and doing well.
"Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well.
"The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," the statement read.
The actress delivered the baby in the morning and Anmol was with her in the operation theatre all through the delivery, sources told timesofindia.com.
On October 19, Amrita had revealed that she is nine-month pregnant by posting a cute photo posing with Anmol while cradling her baby bump.
The actor looked pretty in a white mini dress while RJ was seen in a black T-Shirt and white shorts.
Rao tied the knot with Anmol in 2016.
Speaking about their secret wedding, Rao had told IANS, "It's been seven years of a blissful relationship and I'm the luckiest to find a soulmate in my life partner. We had a very small (wedding) ceremony with our immediate family members only."
The actor, best known for films like "Ishq Vishk", "Main Hoon Na", and "Vivah", announced her pregnancy last month.
Rao was last seen in the 2019 political drama "Thackeray".
With inputs from Agencies
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)