Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol welcome baby boy

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband, radio jockey Anmol became parents to a baby boy on Sunday, according to her spokesperson.

The actor's spokesperson said both, Rao and the baby, were healthy and doing well.

"Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well.

"The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," the statement read.

The actress delivered the baby in the morning and Anmol was with her in the operation theatre all through the delivery, sources told timesofindia.com.