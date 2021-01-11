Amrish Puri Death Anniversary: From 'Chaddha' to 'Magambo' - 10 iconic characters played by the legendary actor

Amrish Puri was born in Nawanshahr, Punjab. The actor portrayed majorly negative roles which earned him immense success. Amrish Puri's bothers, Madan Puri and Chaman Puri made a name in Bollywood before him.

Although, the magnitude of success Amrish Puri achieved is beyond most. He gained worldwide attention after playing 'Mola Ram' in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg.

Here are the top characters portrayed by Amrish Puri.

Nayak: The Real Hero- Amrish Puri played a corrupt politician in this classic. A nicely written character who would go to any lengths to accomplish what he desires, Balraj Chauhan was played amazingly well by the late actor.