Amrish Puri Death Anniversary: From 'Chaddha' to 'Magambo' - 10 iconic characters played by the legendary actor

Amrish Puri was born in Nawanshahr, Punjab. The actor portrayed majorly negative roles which earned him immense success. Amrish Puri's bothers, Madan Puri and Chaman Puri made a name in Bollywood before him.
Although, the magnitude of success Amrish Puri achieved is beyond most. He gained worldwide attention after playing 'Mola Ram' in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg.
Here are the top characters portrayed by Amrish Puri.
Nayak: The Real Hero- Amrish Puri played a corrupt politician in this classic. A nicely written character who would go to any lengths to accomplish what he desires, Balraj Chauhan was played amazingly well by the late actor.
Damini- This Rajkumar Santoshi directed film is filled with incredible performances. Amrish Puri plays the role of a filthy lawyer "Chaddha" extremely well.
Koyla- This Shahrukh Khan starrer was brought to life by the brilliant performance by Amrish Puri. He played the character of 'Raja Saab' with utmost perfection.
Karan Arjun- Thakur Durjan Singh can still give you chills if you decide to watch this blockbuster. Amrish Puri was as venomous as any villian can be on screen.
Tahalka- General Dong is a character which will stands out in this action masala filled with stars. Amrish Puri was nothing short of spectacular.
Meri Jung- This is one movie that can bring tears to the eyes. The man who left no stone unturned to hate 'GD Thakral' was Amrish Puri. This is one of the best performance by the man in his early days.
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge- This all time Blockbuster which established Kajol-Shahrukh jodi on the silver screen probably would not have reached such heights if Chaudhry Baldev Singh would not have been lived by Amrish Puri.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha- Mayor Ashraf Ali's character is the backbone to this all time hit. The iconic exchanges between him and Sunny Deol can give goosebumps even today.
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom- This international hit starring a few of the world's best actors made Amrish Puri a man who would be feared all around the world.
Mr. India- The superstar played innumerable roles in his career, but Mogambo is a character that became synonymous to him. This Shekhar Kapur directed classic gave us one of the most iconic villains in the history of Indian Cinema.
