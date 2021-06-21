Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: From 'Mr. India' to 'DDLJ', finest performances of the actor

Late Bollywood actor Amrish Puri was born on June 22, 1932. He is remembered for playing iconic villainous roles in Hindi films.
Puri suffered from a rare type of blood cancer and had undergone brain surgery for his condition after he was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on December 27, 2004.
His condition required frequent removal of the blood accumulated in the cerebral region of the brain and he slipped into a coma shortly before his death on January 12, 2005.
Ahead of his birth anniversary on Tuesday, have a look at some of his best performances:
1. Mr. India
Fans remember the late actor greatly for his role as Mogambo in this iconic film. The story of the film revolves around Arun Verma, played by Anil Kapoor, a street violinist and philanthropist who receives a cloaking device that grants him invisibility. While renting out his house to pay his debts, he meets journalist Seema Sohni, played by late actress Sridevi, and falls in love with her.
2. Karan Arjun
This is an action thriller film. In this film, Amrish Puri portrays the main antagonist. Karan Arjun tells the story of two brothers who seek revenge from their greedy uncle for murdering their father, but are killed by him and are reincarnated to complete the revenge.
3. Koyla
In this action-thriller, Shankar, a servant without speech, is forced to trick a woman named Gauri into marrying his employer through a false photo. However, Gauri falls in love with Shankar and tries her best to be with him. Here, Puri plays the role of Raja Sahab.
4. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
DDLJ revolves around Raj and Simran, two young non-resident Indians who fall in love during a vacation with their friends. Raj tries to win over Simran's family so the couple can marry, but Simran's father, played by Amrish Puri, has promised her hand to his friend's son.
5. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
This is an American action-adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg. In this movie, Indiana Jones is asked by desperate villagers to find a mystical stone and rescue their children from a Thuggee cult practising child slavery, black magic and ritualistic human sacrifice in honour of the goddess, Kali. Amrish Puri plays the role of Mola Ram, the Thuggee priest in the film.