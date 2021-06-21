Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: From 'Mr. India' to 'DDLJ', finest performances of the actor

Late Bollywood actor Amrish Puri was born on June 22, 1932. He is remembered for playing iconic villainous roles in Hindi films.

Puri suffered from a rare type of blood cancer and had undergone brain surgery for his condition after he was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on December 27, 2004.

His condition required frequent removal of the blood accumulated in the cerebral region of the brain and he slipped into a coma shortly before his death on January 12, 2005.

Ahead of his birth anniversary on Tuesday, have a look at some of his best performances:

1. Mr. India

Fans remember the late actor greatly for his role as Mogambo in this iconic film. The story of the film revolves around Arun Verma, played by Anil Kapoor, a street violinist and philanthropist who receives a cloaking device that grants him invisibility. While renting out his house to pay his debts, he meets journalist Seema Sohni, played by late actress Sridevi, and falls in love with her.