Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: From 'Sholay' to 'Laawaris', best films of the 'Gabbar' of Bollywood

Legendary actor and director Amjad Khan, best remembered for his villainous roles, worked in over 130 films in his prolific career of almost 20 years.

He performed with enthusiasm and authenticity which left an impression on the viewers. His iconic roles of dacoit Gabbar Singh in 'Sholay' (1975) and of Dilawar in 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' (1978) is still remembered by the audience.

July 27 is the 29th death anniversary of Amjad Khan.

Born to late actor Jayant in Bombay, Khan was initially a theatre actor. His breakthrough in Bollywood was through the film 'Hindustan Ki Kasam' (1973) which was directed by Chetan Anand.

He shot to stardom with the evil persona of dacoit Gabbar Singh for the immensely popular film Sholay (1975). His showcase of talent, with his intense mannerisms and eerie dialogue delivery, became an integral part of Bollywood. His dialogue in the movie "Arre O' Samba, Kitne Aadmi The" is one of the most popular lines in Bollywood history.

Due to his immense popularity, he kept playing negative roles in several subsequent films like in 'Des Pardes', 'Nastik', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Chambal Ki Kasam', 'Hum Kisise Kum Nahin' and 'Naseeb'.

He was greatly respected in the film industry and often acted opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Here are some of his best roles in movies.

