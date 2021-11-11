Amjad Khan Birth Anniversary: Top 10 dialogues by the OG villain 'Gabbar'

Bollywood has seen many villains, but there'll always be just one Gabbar Singh. He was effortlessly evil. If there's such a thing as the greatest villain, it would undoubtedly be Gabbar. And nobody but Amjad Khan could have done justice to the iconic role. His deadly performance in Sholay overshadowed Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, and others in the film.

November 12 marks his 81st birth anniversary. Here's remembering iconic dialogues by the OG villain.

1. Kitne aadmi the?

2. Jab tak tere pair chalenge uski saans chalegi … tere pair ruke toh yeh bandook chalegi

3. Tera kya hoga Kaalia?

4. Joh darr gaya … samjho marr gaya

5. Yahan se pachas pachas kos door gaon mein … jab bachcha raat ko rota hai, toh maa kehti hai bete soo ja … soo ja nahi toh Gabbar Singh aa jayega

6. Holi kab hai … kab hai Holi, kab?

7. Yeh Ramgarh waale apni betiyon ko kaun chakki ka pisa aata khilate hai re?

8. Kya samajhkar aaye the … ki sardar bahut khush hoga, shabashi dega?

9. Che goli aur aadmi teen … bahut nainsaafi hai yeh

10. Yeh Haath Hum Ko De Thakur…

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:51 PM IST