Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's Instagram aesthetic leaves Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt perplexed

Megastar Amitabh Bachhan's grandson Agastya Nanda, who recently made his debut on Instagram, has left his sister Navya Naveli Nanda, friend Suhana Khan and Alia Bhatt a little confused.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya has been flooding his unverified handle on the photo-sharing app with back-to-back posts. The 19-year-old's page is filled with highly-edited pictures with unusual filters and frames.
Reacting to one of the pictures, his sister wrote, "Are you trying to be edgy?"
In another comment, she added, "Please explain", to which Alia reacting and wrote, "hahaha exactly please explain your actions."
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana, who often makes headlines for her Instagram posts, had an epic reaction to Agastya's post.
She commented, "Unfollowing."
Check out his posts here:
Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s younger son Agastya Nanda has maintained a low profile throughout. Son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, Agastya completed his education from London's Sevenoaks School in Kent, in 2019.
Back in 2018, the then 17-year-old had reportedly helmed a short film, composed its music and even penned down the script.
A source close to actor Amitabh Bachchan was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Amitji is very keen to see Agastya become the third-generation actor in the Bachchan parivar. But Agastya shows a natural tendency for direction. In fact he has just completed a short film which has turned out really well."
"Agastya not only wrote the script and directed his film, he also composed the background music for it. When Amitji and Jayaji saw the film they were bowled over. They now feel Agastya could be the first filmmaker in the family. Athough if truth be told, Jayaji has been prodding her son Abhishek to move into direction for the longest time," the source had added.
