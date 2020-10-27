Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's Instagram aesthetic leaves Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt perplexed

Megastar Amitabh Bachhan's grandson Agastya Nanda, who recently made his debut on Instagram, has left his sister Navya Naveli Nanda, friend Suhana Khan and Alia Bhatt a little confused.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya has been flooding his unverified handle on the photo-sharing app with back-to-back posts. The 19-year-old's page is filled with highly-edited pictures with unusual filters and frames.

Reacting to one of the pictures, his sister wrote, "Are you trying to be edgy?"

In another comment, she added, "Please explain", to which Alia reacting and wrote, "hahaha exactly please explain your actions."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana, who often makes headlines for her Instagram posts, had an epic reaction to Agastya's post.

She commented, "Unfollowing."

Check out his posts here: