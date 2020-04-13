Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Shahenshah' remake to feature Ranveer Singh as lead?

A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that Tinnu will don the director's hat again, once the coronavirus pandemic subsides and things are back to normal. The director said that he has no clue when he will start making the film or release it. Meanwhile, the producer wishes to cast Ranveer Singh in the lead. However, Anand has not made a revelation on the casting.

Shahehshah is based on a corrupt police officer, who leads a dual life as a lawman by day and a crime-fighting vigilante at night, against forces of evil and injustice.

The film was a superhit back in the day and also featured Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, Supriya Pathak and Pran.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's postponed sports drama '83 is yet to release in theatres. The film is based on Indian cricket team's 1983 world cup victory, with Singh essaying the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev. Furthermore, he will also be seen in YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar.