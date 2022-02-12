Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’ title track ‘Aaya Ye Jhund Hai’ to be out on Feb 14

The title track of Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming film ‘Jhund’ which has been christened as ‘Aaya Ye Jhund Hai’ will be out on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Earlier this week, the makers of the film released the exciting teaser of the entertainer.

It will hit the big screens on March 4, 2022.

Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule who gave us the blockbuster 'Sairat' the film's official teaser video gives audiences a glimpse into the world of the notorious team and their interesting journey.

The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer.

'Jhund' directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Singh and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Big B, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', currently has multiple films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday', Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye', Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' and Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:58 PM IST