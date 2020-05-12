Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’, Abhishek’s ‘Ludo’ to release on OTT platforms amid COVID-19 lockdown

With shoots halted and theaters shut, the novel coronavirus crisis is also having an effect on the film industry. While, some big-budget movies have been postponed indefinitely, others have been considering OTT releases. The recent to join the list is Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’ and Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Ludo’. Both the flicks will reportedly release on OTT platforms owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

According to reports, the makers of 'Jhund' and 'Ludo' have already sold the rights of the film to one of the streaming giants. This comes due to the the uncertainty around the ban on theaters, owing to the novel coronavirus crisis. The official reports from the makers, however, are still awaited.

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' is being co-produced by Nagraj, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath and Savita Raj Hiremath

The iconic film, which is based on honour killing, was recently remade in Hindi titled ‘Dhadak’ starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie marks the first collaboration between Big B and Manjule. Bachchan began shooting for the film in December 2018. The film is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher and founder of an NGO called Slum Soccer in Nagpur.

Meanwhile Abishek Bachchan's 'Ludoo' also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The Anurag Basu film was supposed to hit the screens on April 24. Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in Association With Anurag Basu Productions, Ludo is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu & Krishan Kumar.

Earlier this month, reports suggested that Akshay Kumar's upcoming horror-comedy flick 'Laxmmi Bomb' will release on Disney+ Hotstar.