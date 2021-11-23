Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda turns 21: Here's how mamu Abhishek and sister Navya wished him

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda turned 21 on Tuesday (November 23).

Taking to Instagram, actor Abhishek Bachchan penned a sweet birthday wish for his nephew and also shared his adorable throwback photo.

In the caption of his post, Abhishek called Agastya a 'fine, kind, loving, responsible, protective and caring man'.

"Happy 21st Birthday Agastya. What a fine, kind, loving, responsible, protective and caring man you have grown to. You are officially an adult now. Kindly stop taking Mamu’s clothes and shoes and please buy your own now!!! Love you," he wrote.

Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda also shared an adorable childhood picture of Agstaya with a caption that read, "21 years of you bursting into my room, staring at me in silence & then leaving :)"

Meanwhile, it was earlier rumoured that Agastya might soon make his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s next film alongside Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. The trio was reportedly spotted outside Zoya’s office in September.

On the other hand, on the work front, Abhishek is gearing up for the release of 'Bob Biswas'. The film will have an OTT release on December 3, 2021.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:22 PM IST