Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda to play Archie in Zoya Akhtar's film, takes acting lessons: Report

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is reportedly set to feature in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film.

In November 2021, Zoya had announced she is giving the popular Archies comics a desi twist. The director had confirmed she is adapting the comic series into a film in collaboration with Netflix.

However, the filmmaker has kept her lips sealed with regard to the casting.

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor are also a part of the film.

According to a report in India Today, Agastya will play the role of Archie in the film. Apart from the star kids, young actors from non-film families will also be a part of the film, the report stated.

Reportedly, Zoya has conducted a lot of auditions with young boys and girls who will be a part of the film and as far as Agastya is concerned, he has been taking acting lessons.

Zoya’s company Tiger Baby Films will co-produce the film with Graphic India.

However, neither Zoya nor the three star kids have commented on the matter yet.

Agastya, who completed his education from London's Sevenoaks School in Kent, in 2019, maintains a low profile.

Back in 2018, the then 17-year-old had reportedly helmed a short film, composed its music and even penned down the script.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:48 PM IST