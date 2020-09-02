Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya opens up about her struggle with anxiety

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who recently turned an entrepreneur and launched her healthcare platform Aara Health, has opened op about her own struggle with anxiety and revealed that she has sought therapy for it.

On Tuesday, in an interaction with the other co-founders of the organisation, Navya said, "It was something new for me as well. I wanted to kind of experience it myself before talking about it. Obviously, my family knows that I am in therapy but I don’t think any of my friends do. I don’t know if would still go and tell them."

Through Aara Health, Navya aims at normalising the conversation around mental health issues. Talking about seeking therapy she added, "I went fairly recently, like you said that you realise when you hit rock bottom. I feel like I hit rock bottom multiple times and I just couldn’t figure out why. I was like okay, obviously something has to change, I need to talk about it. I think it helped coming to that conclusion. Now once a week I am in that routine and I don’t think I am even close to hitting rock bottom because I have everything in control, I am talking to someone. Now I can identify what are the things that even get me to hit rock bottom. People realise too late sometimes that they need to get help."