Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shares note on 'privilege' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a note on her Instagram stories about privilege.
On Thursday, Navya reposted a message about being grateful amid the pandemic.
It read: "Ok, but honestly, how privileged are so many of us that during a global pandemic, we can just stay warm at home, reading, working, still being educated, creating, talking to our loved ones, with little worries and a fridge stocked with food? Do remind yourself to be grateful today."
Navya, who is one of the founders of women-centric health tech company Aara Health, often takes to her Instagram to share posts about mental health and other issues.
Recently, Navya's NGO Project Naveli inaugurated a 'Period Positive Home' in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.
Sharing a picture, she wrote, “Our first Period Positive Home was inaugurated today in Gadchiroli.
Seeing this project come to life has been so fulfilling. We are excited to build 6 more homes such as these, very soon so we can continue to fight against the age-old custom of banishment to huts during menstruation.
Thank you for ensuring women everywhere can have a safe and happy period.
“Menstruation is the only blood not born from violence, yet it’s the one that disgusts you the most.”
Navya Naveli Nanda completed her graduation from a college in New York last year.
