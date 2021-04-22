Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shares note on 'privilege' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Recently, Navya's NGO Project Naveli inaugurated a 'Period Positive Home' in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

Sharing a picture, she wrote, “Our first Period Positive Home was inaugurated today in Gadchiroli.

Seeing this project come to life has been so fulfilling. We are excited to build 6 more homes such as these, very soon so we can continue to fight against the age-old custom of banishment to huts during menstruation.

Thank you for ensuring women everywhere can have a safe and happy period.

“Menstruation is the only blood not born from violence, yet it’s the one that disgusts you the most.”