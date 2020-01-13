Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor party with their girl pals

Granddaughter of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda already has a social media fan base, thanks to her Instagram page. It is a known fact that Navya is prepping for B-town and may make her debut soon. While there is yet to be progress on that front, seems like the star kid has already started mingling with other debutants.
In a picture that's doing rounds of the internet, Navya can be seen chilling with Shanaya Kapoor and a few other girl pals at a party. For the uninitiated, Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and is soon going to make her debut into films.
Navya, Shanaya and their girl gang make up for a happy bunch as they pose for a picture. Navya is seen dazzling in a shimmery silver dress, while, Shanaya is clad in a skimpy white dress.
It is a known fact that Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda are childhood BFFs. The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress Ananya Panday calls her girl gang, 'Charlie's Angels'.
While the 'Charlie's Angel's keep fans entertained with their social media, we can't wait to see what these newbies bring to the screen!
