Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor party with their girl pals

Granddaughter of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda already has a social media fan base, thanks to her Instagram page. It is a known fact that Navya is prepping for B-town and may make her debut soon. While there is yet to be progress on that front, seems like the star kid has already started mingling with other debutants.

In a picture that's doing rounds of the internet, Navya can be seen chilling with Shanaya Kapoor and a few other girl pals at a party. For the uninitiated, Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and is soon going to make her debut into films.

Navya, Shanaya and their girl gang make up for a happy bunch as they pose for a picture. Navya is seen dazzling in a shimmery silver dress, while, Shanaya is clad in a skimpy white dress.