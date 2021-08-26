Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard Jitendra Shinde’s salary can get you a flat in Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard Jitendra Shiden is often spotted by the actor's side. When Big B is surrounded by a sea of fans during public appearances, Shinde remains by his side like a shadow.

According to a report by Times Now, Jitendra Shinde's annual salary is Rs 1.5 crore. He also owns a security agency, however, he personally takes care of Amitabh Bachchan's security in India and also when the megastar travels abroad.

As per reports, Big B had also asked Shinde to provide security to American actor and producer Elijah Wood during his India tour.

Other Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and others also pay a huge amount to their bodyguards.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan awaits the release of his forthcoming film 'Chehre', a thriller, also starring Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav.

The film, which is slated for an August 27 theatrical release, has the Big B playing a lawyer and Emraan, a business tycoon.

He is currently seen hosting the 13th season of his much-loved quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' which streams daily from Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

Amitabh Bachchan has plenty of projects in his kitty including 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra' and 'Mayday', 'Goodbye' and K', which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern', and will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 08:15 PM IST