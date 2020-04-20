Amitabh Bachchan's 2010 tweet about 'bra', 'panties' will leave you scratching your head

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been attracting trolls, courtesy to his Twitter handle. From claiming that the novel coronavirus spreads through flies to sharing fake pictures, Amitabh Bachchan's 'irrational' tweets have been making headlines for quite some time now. We pulled out an old tweet of the 'Brahmastra' actor from 2010 and it will leave you perplexed.
Amitabh's tweet number 26 reads, "In the English language, why is 'bra' singular and 'panties' plural ..."
Reacting to the tweet, a fan commented, "At this age, you should actually be spiritual minded but thinking of bra and panties!!"
"No wonder Rekha blocked you on Instagram," another wrote.
"Great Q by the Ambassador for the govt's campaign on girl child protection 'Beti Bacahoo Beti Padao'," read a comment on his tweet.
Amitabh Bachchan was even slammed by Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) leader Kavita Krishnan. Lashing out at Bachchan she had said, "India's yesteryear superstar @SrBachchan spends his lockdown tweeting superstitious, irrational rubbish, & now amplifying racist memes. #CoronaRacist spotted. Sir, this isn't subtle. It's blatant (and stupid) racism."
He recently celebrated the 12th anniversary of his personal blog and thanked his fans and followers.
The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram and wrote, "12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began the first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYS , that's four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY, without missing out a single day ..! Thank you for my Ef .. love and because of you."
On the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra'. The movie that is slated to hit the theaters on December 4, features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
