Amitabh Bachchan wraps up the shooting of 'Gulabo Sitabo'

The pictures posted by the 'Paa' actor show the film's team celebrating the wrap-up. Big B can also be spotted in the photos, in his character's get-up. However, Ayushmann is not seen in any of the pictures.

Big B had earlier shared that he is dealing with "withdrawal symptoms" as the movie schedule wrap neared completion.

"Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion happens all the time and the next work schedule begins to take over So the end to 'Gulabo Sitabo' and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated .. and the vision of KBC takes over," the ' Badla' actor wrote on the micro-blogging site on July 26.

The 76-year-old actor commenced shooting for the film in Lucknow in June. The first look of Big B from the upcoming movie came out on June 21.

The first look featured the megastar in a completely new avatar. He seems to be essaying the role of a Lucknowi Muslim as his beard and skull cap, going by his first look from the film. Wearing a light blue kurta, the 'Cheenikum' actor is seen with a scarf wrapped around his head and seems to be frowning at something.