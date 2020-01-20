Amitabh Bachchan unveils first poster of Nagraj Manjule directorial 'Jhund'

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday treated his fans by sharing the first official poster of his upcoming film "Jhund".

"First glimpse of #Jhund," Big B wrote on Instagram.

In the poster, Amitabh can be seen showing his back to the camera as he stares into what appears to be a dilapidated football field.

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, "Jhund" is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of Slum Soccers. Amitabh plays the role of a professor who channelises the street children to build a soccer team.