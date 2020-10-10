Amitabh Bachchan turns 78: Mumbai's Lalbaug Gurukul makes paintings to wish megastar on birthday; see pics

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 78th birthday on Sunday, October 11.
The celebrity, who is usually greeted by thousands of his fans outside his residence, will have apparently have a low-key birthday with his family, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the star's birthday, Mumbai's Gurukul School of Arts, Lalbaug decided to make paintings to wish the superstar.
Check out the pics here:
