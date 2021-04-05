Amitabh Bachchan to step in for late Rishi Kapoor in Deepika Padukone's 'The Intern' adaptation

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will star alongside Deepika Padukone in the adaptation of 'The Intern', which was originally going to feature actor Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor passed away in April, last year, after a two-year battle with cancer.
Sharing the news of Amitabh Bachchan being roped in for the role, Padukone wrote, "What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again!
Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern."
Bachchan, who previously starred in Indian remake of the 2016 Spanish film 'The Invisible Guest', tweeted: "One more time .. Indian Adaptation of #TheIntern."
The actors have earlier worked in Shoojit Sircar's 2015 comedy-drama 'Piku'. Bachchan played the role of Deepika's father in the critical hit.
AZURE Entertainment and Warner Bros India are jointly producing 'The Intern', along with Deepika's Ka Productions.
The film will be helmed by 'Badhaai Ho' director Amit Ravindernath Sharma.
The Hollywood film, which featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway and was directed by Nancy Meyers. The film revolves around a 70-year-old widower who becomes a senior intern at an online fashion website, where he forms an unlikely friendship with the company's workaholic CEO.
Talking about the film, Deepika had said, "The Intern' is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey."
The makers are planning to release the film in the summer of 2022.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)