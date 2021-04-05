Amitabh Bachchan to step in for late Rishi Kapoor in Deepika Padukone's 'The Intern' adaptation

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will star alongside Deepika Padukone in the adaptation of 'The Intern', which was originally going to feature actor Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor passed away in April, last year, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Sharing the news of Amitabh Bachchan being roped in for the role, Padukone wrote, "What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again!

Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern."