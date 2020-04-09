Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for wishing his wife Jaya on 72nd birthday

On the occasion of wife Jaya Bachchan's 72nd birthday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan thanked fans for remembering her on the occasion.

The 77-year-old actor took to Twitter on Thursday and thanked fans for showering love and wishes on his beloved wife on her birthday. The 'Sholay' actor shared a picture along with his wife where they both are seen folding hands in gratitude.

In the post accompanying the picture, he wrote, "To them that have wished Jaya on her birthday today, my gratitude and love .. thank you for remembering her .. it will be impossible to respond to each of you individually , hence this .. love .. Dhanyavaad aur aabhar (Thanks and gratitude). she has been given your wishes and she sends her thanks."