Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus, shifted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 77-year-old took to Twitter and confirmed the news, adding that he has been shifted to a hospital. He said, "I have tested CoviD positive, shifted to hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests , results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"