Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus, shifted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The 77-year-old took to Twitter and confirmed the news, adding that he has been shifted to a hospital. He said, "I have tested CoviD positive, shifted to hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests , results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"
Netizens are wishing for the legendary actor's speedy recovery.
On the workfront, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. It was premiered on Amazon Prime Video due to the coronavirus pandemic that brushed the hopes of a theatrical release.
