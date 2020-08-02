Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 negative, to be discharged today: Family Source

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were hospitalized on July 11, after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. They were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.
On Sunday, a family source told FPJ that the 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor had tested negative and will be discharged today.
After Big B and son Abhishek, the latter's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive and were hospitalized after 'self-quarantining at home’. Last week, Amitabh's daughter-in-law and grand-daughter were discharged from the hospital, after they tested negative. While Big B and Abhishek were still in Nanavati hospital with coronavirus infection.
"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital," Abhishek had tweeted after Aishwarya and Aaradhya's discharge.
"They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," he had added.
After Aishwarya and Aaradhya's discharge, Big B had penned an emotional letter on his blog.
"They go home, the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..'you'll be home soon' she assures .. I must believe her…" he wrote.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also penned down a sweet note for fans after recovering from COVID-19. She wrote, "THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers , Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me. TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS. LOVE YOU All too."
Recently, Amitabh Bachchan penned a note to anonymous trolls, who have been wishing his death due to the novel coronavirus.
"Hey Mr Anonymous... you do not even write your Father's name,... because you do not know who Fathered you... there are only two things that can happen... either I shall die or either I shall live. If I die you won't get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name... pity."
He added: "The reason for your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan... that shall no longer exist... !! If by God's grace I live and survive you shall have to be 'weathering' the 'swipe' storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers."
"I have yet to tell them to... but if I survive I shall... and let me tell you they are a force incensed... they traverse the entire World... from the West to the East from the North to the South ... and they are not just the Ef of this page... that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become 'extermination family'!! All I shall say to them is... 'thok do saale ko'."
