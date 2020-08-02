Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 negative, to be discharged today: Family Source

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were hospitalized on July 11, after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. They were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.

On Sunday, a family source told FPJ that the 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor had tested negative and will be discharged today.

After Big B and son Abhishek, the latter's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive and were hospitalized after 'self-quarantining at home’. Last week, Amitabh's daughter-in-law and grand-daughter were discharged from the hospital, after they tested negative. While Big B and Abhishek were still in Nanavati hospital with coronavirus infection.

"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital," Abhishek had tweeted after Aishwarya and Aaradhya's discharge.

"They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," he had added.