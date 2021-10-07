Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Sanjay Dutt and other B-Town celebs extend Navratri 2021 wishes

The nine-day long festival of Navratri, which is a celebration of the mighty valour of Goddess Durga and her different avatars, has begun from today (October 7).

The festival is believed to mark Goddess Durga’s victory over demon Mahishasura, which signifies victory of good over evil.

On the auspicious occasion, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to extend wishes and prayers with their fans and followers.

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and wrote, "Subho Devi Pakhsh. Maa Durga in all her glory, ushers in new beginnings, abundance of hope and courage…and of course love!!! Happy Durga Puja & a blessed Navratri to you & all your loved ones!!! I love you guys beyond… #duggadugga."

While megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a mantra on Durga Puja, veteran actress-turned-politician Hema Malini wrote, "The auspicious Navaratras begin today, when Ma Durga resides amongst us for 9 days, showering her blessings & ending with Vijaya Dashami to celebrate the conquest of the evil Mahishasura. May these holy days benefit all of us, bringing peace and happiness to everyone. Happy Navratri!"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also extended Navratri wishes on Twitter.

"Here's wishing everyone a joyous #Navratri, filled with lots of happiness and peace! May all your successes and aspirations come true," Dutt wrote.

"the bright colors of Navratri bring into our lives happiness, Positivity and Good Health. Wishing a blessed and cheerful Navratri to everyone," Bhandarkar tweeted.

