Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund gets copyright violation notice from Nandi Chinni Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund got into legal trouble after a Hyderabad based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar sent legal notices to makers of the film for copyright infringement. Nandi Chinni Kumar is an independent filmmaker. He addressed the notices to the director and producer Nagraj Manjule, producer Krishan Kumar, T-series Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and slum soccer founder Vijay Barse on whose life the film is said to be based on.

Talking to a news agency, Kumar said that he got a reply to the notice only from T-series but it is ‘very vague’. Kumar alleged that he was cheated and criminally intimidated by the makers of the film. He plans to move to the court to get a stay on the release of the film on any platform.